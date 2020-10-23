iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $221.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

