Invitation Homes Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 10,457 put options on the company. This is an increase of 12,059% compared to the typical volume of 86 put options.

In related news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. Insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 178.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $96,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zelman & Associates raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

