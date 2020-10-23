Investors Research Corp Sells 121 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Investors Research Corp cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $487.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.37. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.63 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.97.

In other news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

