Investors Research Corp Makes New $251,000 Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,988.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $159.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

