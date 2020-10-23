Investors Research Corp Has $64,000 Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1,612.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $213,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $1,778,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 11.6% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Unilever by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in Unilever by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

