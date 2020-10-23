Investors Research Corp Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $19,580,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $726,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,262,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,281,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

