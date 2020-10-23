Investors Research Corp Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 498,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,467.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $2,775,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

