Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 793% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 put options.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 18.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,231,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 180,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 47,402 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

