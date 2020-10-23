Investors Purchase High Volume of The Greenbrier Companies Call Options (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,385 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,094% compared to the average volume of 116 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBX. ValuEngine raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. 140166 raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

NYSE GBX opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $34.77.

In other news, Director Duane Charles Mcdougall sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $268,175.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,823.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $132,096.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,946.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $755,707. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 36,682 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 58.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

