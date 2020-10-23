Investment Company PLC (THE) (INV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON INV opened at GBX 287 ($3.75) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 269.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 243.60 ($3.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.64).

In other Investment news, insider Ian R. Dighe purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($64,672.07).

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

