Insider Selling: Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO Sells $31,652.64 in Stock

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Polarityte stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Polarityte Inc has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polarityte Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 408.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Polarityte by 76.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 200.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Polarityte by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTE shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

