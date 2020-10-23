Insider Selling: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Sells $269,417.20 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $269,417.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $51.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

