Independent Research Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €66.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMW. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.21 ($79.07).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €64.01 ($75.31) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.06 ($90.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.31.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

