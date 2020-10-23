I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) vs. Ability (NASDAQ:ABILF) Head-To-Head Analysis

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.2% of I.D. Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of I.D. Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

I.D. Systems has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ability has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares I.D. Systems and Ability’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems $53.06 million 2.31 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -30.14 Ability $1.88 million 0.54 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

I.D. Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for I.D. Systems and Ability, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares I.D. Systems and Ability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems -15.49% -13.05% -6.64% Ability N/A N/A N/A

Summary

I.D. Systems beats Ability on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

I.D. Systems Company Profile

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets. It offers industrial truck asset management and connected vehicles products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customer's computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the system's database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. It also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, I.D. Systems, Inc. offers hardware and software solutions, as well as hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service covering system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company markets and sells its wireless solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Ability Company Profile

Ability Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and iridium, advanced thuraya, and satellite link interception systems. In addition, it provides international mobile subscriber identity catchers, advanced CDMA interception systems, in-between interception systems, and ultimate interceptions; geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

