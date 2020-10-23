Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUBB. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.60.

Hubbell stock opened at $149.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.33. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

