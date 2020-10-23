Hope Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOPE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

HOPE stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

