Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of HOLI opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.08. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $129.22 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2,197.8% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,672,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,012 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,019,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,841 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,292,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,059,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,894,000 after acquiring an additional 362,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 172,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

