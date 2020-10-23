Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

