Head-To-Head Comparison: Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) & Solera National Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLRK)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $11.49 million 3.63 $3.56 million N/A N/A Hope Bancorp $734.47 million 1.43 $171.04 million $1.35 6.33

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 29.14% N/A N/A Hope Bancorp 19.74% 6.82% 0.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solera National Bancorp and Hope Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Hope Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.43%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Solera National Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration (SBA) loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; commercial equipment lease financing; and warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; Internet banking and bill-pay services; and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2019, Hope Bancorp, Inc. operated 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; a commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

