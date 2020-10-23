Head-To-Head Comparison: Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) versus Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) and Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Panasonic shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Panasonic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Panasonic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Panasonic $68.73 billion 0.31 $2.08 billion $0.89 9.62

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Volatility & Risk

Hollund Industrial Marine has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panasonic has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hollund Industrial Marine and Panasonic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Panasonic 2 0 1 0 1.67

Panasonic has a consensus target price of $7.55, suggesting a potential downside of 11.80%. Given Panasonic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Panasonic is more favorable than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Profitability

This table compares Hollund Industrial Marine and Panasonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A Panasonic 2.37% 7.70% 2.60%

Summary

Panasonic beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hollund Industrial Marine Company Profile

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products. The Eco Solutions segment handles development, manufacture and sale of lighting fixtures and electric lamps including LED lighting, solar photovoltaic systems, wiring devices, interior furnishing materials, water-related products, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment, air purifiers, and others. The Connected Solutions segment offers system integration, installation, support, and maintenance services for aviation, manufacturing, entertainment, retail, and logistics. The Automotive and Industrial System segment develops, manufactures, sells and provide services for car-use-multimedia-related equipment, electrical components, lithium-ion batteries, storage batteries, dry batteries, electronic components, electronic materials, automation controls, semiconductors, optical devices, electronic-components-mounting machines, welding equipment, bicycles, and others. The Others segment deal with detached housing, rental apartment housing, land and buildings for sale, home remodeling, imported materials and components, and others. The company was founded by Konosuke Matsushita on March 7, 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

