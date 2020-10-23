Head to Head Comparison: Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QCR and Carolina Trust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 1 3 0 2.75 Carolina Trust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

QCR currently has a consensus target price of $43.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.60%. Given QCR’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QCR and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $294.84 million 1.68 $57.41 million $3.66 8.55 Carolina Trust Bancshares $22.34 million 5.44 $2.95 million N/A N/A

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 18.59% 10.74% 1.10% Carolina Trust Bancshares 15.35% 8.30% 0.92%

Volatility & Risk

QCR has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carolina Trust Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QCR beats Carolina Trust Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

Carolina Trust Bancshares Company Profile

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. As of December 31, 2018, the company served its customers through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operated a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

