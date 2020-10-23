Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by 39.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.