HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HVRRY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CSFB upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.94. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $104.16.

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. HANNOVER RUECK/S had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, research analysts expect that HANNOVER RUECK/S will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

