Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRAY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Graybug Vision has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

In other Graybug Vision news, Director Christy L. Shaffer bought 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.