FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Crown in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $6.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

NYSE CCK opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. Crown has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $92.09.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,332,000 after purchasing an additional 226,806 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,438,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 94,351.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after buying an additional 1,008,613 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.