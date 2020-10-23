FY2021 Earnings Forecast for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Issued By Northcoast Research

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UniFirst in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.55. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $173.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.46.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,612 shares of company stock worth $490,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 94.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 174,526 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,129,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,076,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 230.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 48,403 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.