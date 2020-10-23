Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has $190.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.63.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at $139.85 on Tuesday. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 124.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,458,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

