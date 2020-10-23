First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $19.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FR. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

