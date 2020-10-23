First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.88.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.27. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 373,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in First Hawaiian by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Hawaiian by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

