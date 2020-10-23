First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

First Bancorp stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $709.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

In other news, Director James C. Crawford III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 69.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

