Financial Review: JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) vs. At Home Group (NASDAQ:HOME)

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) and At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of JanOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of At Home Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of JanOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of At Home Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JanOne and At Home Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JanOne $35.10 million 0.25 -$11.96 million N/A N/A At Home Group $1.37 billion 1.04 -$214.43 million $0.57 38.67

JanOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than At Home Group.

Volatility and Risk

JanOne has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, At Home Group has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JanOne and At Home Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JanOne -39.48% -127.84% -46.16% At Home Group -35.75% 14.74% 2.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for JanOne and At Home Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A At Home Group 1 6 6 0 2.38

At Home Group has a consensus price target of $15.16, indicating a potential downside of 31.22%. Given At Home Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe At Home Group is more favorable than JanOne.

Summary

At Home Group beats JanOne on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. It operates approximately 15 regional processing centers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company designs and develops wireless transceiver modules with technology that provides location-based service from mobile Internet of Things network. Further, it focuses on developing non-opioid painkillers. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments. As of February 22, 2019, it operated approximately 180 stores in 37 states. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

