Financial Contrast: China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) vs. Calyxt (OTCMKTS:CLXT)

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) and China Agri-Business (OTCMKTS:CHBU) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Calyxt has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Agri-Business has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Calyxt and China Agri-Business, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calyxt 0 5 1 0 2.17 China Agri-Business 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calyxt currently has a consensus target price of $7.20, suggesting a potential upside of 88.98%. Given Calyxt’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Calyxt is more favorable than China Agri-Business.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calyxt and China Agri-Business’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calyxt $7.30 million 17.32 -$39.61 million ($1.21) -3.15 China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Agri-Business has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calyxt.

Profitability

This table compares Calyxt and China Agri-Business’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calyxt -392.49% -77.67% -54.49% China Agri-Business N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Calyxt shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Calyxt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Calyxt beats China Agri-Business on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc., a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. Calyxt, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.

China Agri-Business Company Profile

China Agri-Business, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of non-toxic fertilizer, bactericide, and fungicide products used for farming in the People's Republic of China. The company offers organic biochemical agricultural application products, including Xinsheng Luyuan, a line of fertilizer products whose primary function is to increase agricultural production; Xinsheng Lufeng, a line of organic soil amendment products that acts as a bactericide; and Xinsheng Huang-jin-gai, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to help crops absorb calcium and to enhance their quality. It also provides Xinsheng Jia-tian-xia, a line of humic acid fertilizer products designed to enhance the quality of crops; and Xinsheng Bai-le, a line of amino acid fertilizer products designed to provide supplementary micro-nutrients to crops, and to help crops grow with balanced nutrition. In addition, the company manufactures other agrochemical products, including diafenthiuron, prochloraz, and seed coating agents and preparations. China Agri-Business, Inc. sells its products primarily through wholesale and retail distributors. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Xian, the People's Republic of China.

