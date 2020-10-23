Financial Contrast: BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) & Mastech Digital (NASDAQ:MHH)

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.4% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BlackRock Capital Investment and Mastech Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock Capital Investment currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.18%. Given BlackRock Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackRock Capital Investment is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Mastech Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment $78.12 million 2.32 -$6.89 million $0.59 4.37 Mastech Digital $193.57 million 1.17 $11.15 million $0.99 20.07

Mastech Digital has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment. BlackRock Capital Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastech Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment -133.85% 9.56% 5.25% Mastech Digital 4.58% 21.70% 11.52%

Summary

Mastech Digital beats BlackRock Capital Investment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services through Salesforce.com and digital learning methods. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

