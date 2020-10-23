Financial Analysis: Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP) versus Rollins (OTCMKTS:ROL)

Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Service Professionals 0 0 0 0 N/A Rollins 0 4 1 0 2.20

Rollins has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.72%. Given Rollins’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rollins is more favorable than Environmental Service Professionals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Rollins shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Rollins shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Environmental Service Professionals has a beta of -1.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rollins has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Service Professionals and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A Rollins 10.15% 29.41% 13.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Environmental Service Professionals and Rollins’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rollins $2.02 billion 9.67 $203.35 million $0.73 81.44

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Service Professionals.

Summary

Rollins beats Environmental Service Professionals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Environmental Service Professionals Company Profile

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients. It also provides cross-training on CEHI programs for insurance companies, underwriters, and loss control and risk management personnel. Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. was formerly known as Pacific Environmental Sampling, Inc. and changed its name to Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. in October 2006. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to Australia's biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. In addition, it offers mosquito control, wildlife services, lawn care, insulation, and HVAC services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

