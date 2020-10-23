Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 143,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $522,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and sold 31,750 shares valued at $1,520,393. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

