Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Facebook by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after buying an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Facebook by 134.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2,875.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 611,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,034,000 after purchasing an additional 591,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $277.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

