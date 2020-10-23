Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Facebook by 134.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2,875.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 611,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,034,000 after acquiring an additional 591,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $278.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $792.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

