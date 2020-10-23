Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34,981 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $59,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Facebook by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

FB stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $792.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.