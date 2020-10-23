Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lessened by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $278.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.58 and its 200-day moving average is $237.38. The company has a market cap of $792.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.