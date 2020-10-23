Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get Evertec alerts:

EVTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. Evertec has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 23.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evertec by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Evertec by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Evertec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evertec (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.