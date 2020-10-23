Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EURN. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NYSE EURN opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.91 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 45.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth $234,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Euronav by 54.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

