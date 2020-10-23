Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQBK. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of EQBK opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Equity BancShares has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. Analysts predict that Equity BancShares will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity BancShares news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,475 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,156,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at $261,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

