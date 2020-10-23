Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Teradyne, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teradyne in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 13,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,424.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $953,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,639.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,659. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

