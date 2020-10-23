Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lithia Motors, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Shares of LAD opened at $250.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $288.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total value of $4,174,350.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock worth $7,596,831 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

