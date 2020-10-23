Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.86.

NVST opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. Envista has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,388,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,449,000 after buying an additional 4,055,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,633 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $95,418,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Envista by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,933,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,862,000 after purchasing an additional 260,996 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Envista by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,558,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 70,705 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

