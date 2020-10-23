Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entercom Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

In other news, insider Robert E. Philips acquired 37,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $50,370.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,848.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 25,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $42,001.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,868.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 341,101 shares of company stock valued at $504,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $175.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Research analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

