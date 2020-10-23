Enquest Plc (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enquest Plc (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENQUF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enquest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Enquest in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Enquest alerts:

Shares of Enquest stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Enquest has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Enquest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enquest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.