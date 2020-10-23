Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of ENDP opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The company had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Endo International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Endo International by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Endo International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Endo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

