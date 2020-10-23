Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

EIG stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $968.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. Employers has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.90.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Employers will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 63.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 70.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth about $268,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Employers during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Employers by 67.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

