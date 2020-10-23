Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Receives $5.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELOX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.